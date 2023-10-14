Pune: Shirur MLA Ashok Pawar Inspects Wagholi's Sewage Issue, Ensures Timely Action |

A severe sewage problem in the Wagholi area has garnered the attention of Shirur MLA Ashok Pawar, prompting him to conduct an inspection of the region. Demonstrating a proactive approach, Pawar has directed the municipal administration to urgently address the health concerns of the local residents.

Under Pawar's guidance, a meeting was convened to discuss the effective planning of wastewater management in the Savanna Society area of Wagholi. In the absence of adequate sewage planning, approximately 10-12 societies and around 1,000 students attending a nearby school have been grappling with hardships.

Recognising the gravity of the situation and the potential health hazards for the citizens, Pawar reached out to the relevant authorities and instructed them to initiate the necessary work without delay.

Wagholi has encountered a scenario where wastewater management in many housing projects was supposed to be completed within a specific timeframe by the responsible builders. However, the failure of some builders to manage sewage effectively has now shifted the burden onto the society's residents, exacerbating the issues.

Prior to Wagholi's inclusion in the Pune Municipality, several pending projects remained incomplete. Despite requests for funds from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a lack of financial resources impeded progress. Meanwhile, Rambhau Dabhade, a former member of the Zilla Parishad, the municipal administration is actively pursuing solutions to the sewage problem. Now, MLA Ashok Pawar's involvement is viewed as a promising step towards resolving the urgent sewage issue in Wagholi and ensuring a healthier living environment for the local community.

