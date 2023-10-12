Pune: Market Yard Mitra Mandal Of District Clinches Third Prize In Public Ganesha Festival Competition 2023 | ANI

The results for the Public Ganesh Festival Competition 2023 have been declared, and the award ceremony was on Thursday, October 12.

In the state-level category, the first prize went to Sri Khadekeshwar Public Ganeshotsav Mandal of Akola, the second to Tiranga Ganeshotsav Mandal of Sangli, and the third to Market Yard Mitra Mandal of Pune's Manchar.

In the Pune district, Navjot Mitra Mandal of Khadki secured the first prize, while the second prize went to Utkarsh Tarun Mandal of Chinchwad.

Furthermore, the best Ganeshotsav mandals in the state received prizes ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh, along with certificates.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Rabindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, with MP Rahul Shewale and MLA Sada Saravankar as chief guests. A cultural program by Bhairi Bhavani Performing Arts, titled "Ganaraj Rangi Nachato," was also be featured at the event. The ceremony is organised by Vikas Kharge and Meenal Joglekar, the project director of Maharashtra Kala Academy.

