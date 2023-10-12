Pune: Winning Gold Medal At Asian Games Was My Father's Dream, Says Kabaddi Player Snehal Shinde |

Kabaddi player Snehal Shinde, a crucial member of the India women's team that clinched gold at the Asian Games, expressed her elation at fulfilling her father's dream.

Upon arriving in Pune on Wednesday, Shinde spoke about the pressure of transforming the silver medal from the 2018 Asian Games into a gold one and why this achievement holds a special place in her heart.

"In the previous Asian Games, we settled for the silver medal. Consequently, we felt a tremendous responsibility to secure the gold this time. We put in a year of relentless hard work and dedication, and it paid off. I'm absolutely thrilled. This medal was my father's dream. I had to leave the team in 2014 due to an injury, and the same happened in 2018. So, this medal has been years in the making. It's time to celebrate," she remarked.

Upon Shinde's arrival at Pune Airport, her family gave her a warm welcome. In a touching moment, the Kabaddi player's father became emotional as he received her. This heartfelt reunion beautifully encapsulated the pride and joy her father felt after her remarkable achievement.

The India women's kabaddi team secured a thrilling 26-25 victory against Chinese Taipei, claiming the top spot on the podium in the recently concluded Asian Games 2023.

