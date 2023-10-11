 WATCH VIDEO: Kabaddi Player Snehal Shinde's Father Gets Emotional While Receiving Her At Pune Airport
The emotional reunion showcased the pride and joy of the athlete's family after her remarkable achievement

Updated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
In a heartwarming moment, the father of Kabaddi player Snehal Shinde became emotional at Pune Airport on Wednesday as he received his daughter, who was returning after clinching a gold medal in the recently-concluded Asian Games in China. The emotional reunion showcased the pride and joy of the athlete's family after her remarkable achievement.

India won the gold medal match against Chinese Taipei

The Indian women’s kabaddi team survived by the skin of its teeth as it beat Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a dramatic final to regain its title.

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final, missing out on the top prize by just a solitary point.

The Indian team showed nerves of steel in the last two raids to seal the contest in its favour.

"Absolute domination! Our Women's Kabaddi team has emerged victorious, defeating the Chinese Taipei team and securing the coveted Gold Medal. The unparalleled skill, tenacity, and teamwork of the women's team have brought glory to the nation. And India has recorded a total of 100 medals so far at the #AsianGames2022. A moment to celebrate and cherish," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X.

