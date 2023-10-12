22nd Pune International Film Festival To Be Held From January 18 to 25; Here's All You Need To Know

22nd Pune International Film Festival To Be Held From January 18 to 25 |

The 22nd edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) is set to commence on January 18, 2024, and will conclude on January 25, 2024, as announced by the organisers on Wednesday. "Pune International Film Festival 2024 is here to celebrate its 22nd year of showcasing global cinema. PIFF will open its doors from January 18th to January 25th, 2024," a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of PIFF stated.

Film submissions for PIFF began in July 2023 and will be accepted until October 30, 2023. According to festival rules, submitted films must be a minimum of 70 minutes in length and produced between January 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023. Films must also possess the necessary censorship visa/certificate from the country where they were produced. Additionally, dubbed or remade versions are ineligible for entry, and all entries must be in English or have English subtitles. Non-English entries without subtitles will not be considered.

Read Also Pune: Government Sets Up Committee To Probe Escape Of Lalit Patil From Sassoon Hospital

PIFF features various categories, including World Competition, Marathi Competition, Global Cinema, Country Focus, and Retrospective, offering a diverse selection of films from different countries and cultures. The Best International Film award carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh from the Maharashtra government, while the Best International Film Director receives ₹5 lakh.

More About PIFF:

PIFF was established in 2002 with the aim of cultivating and promoting a thriving film culture in Pune. Its primary objective is to provide film enthusiasts in the city with access to global cinema and foster cultural exchanges. Through discussions, lectures, and masterclasses on various aspects of filmmaking, the organisers aim to infuse an academic dimension into the festival.

The Maharashtra government officially recognised PIFF as its festival in 2010, and it remains the sole festival to grant international recognition to Marathi cinema.

Read Also Pune: PMC Appoints Coordination Officers For 23 Newly Merged Villages

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)