 Congress Rules Out Alliance With NCP, NCP (SP) Ahead Of Pune Civic Polls
Maharashtra Congress has clarified it will not ally with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP or NCP (SP) for the Pune civic elections, as both parties are contesting together. MPCC vice president Mohan Joshi said the party is exploring partnerships with like-minded MVA allies, including Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, and potentially Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
Congress Rules Out Alliance With NCP, NCP (SP) Ahead Of Pune Civic Polls

The Congress will not forge an alliance with the NCP (SP) or the Ajit Pawar-led NCP as these two parties have decided to contest the Pune civic polls together, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Mohan Joshi said on Thursday.

No Alliance With NCP Factions

The Congress is exploring the possibility of forming an alliance with "natural" MVA partners such as Shiv Sena (UBT) and other like-minded outfits, Joshi added."A meeting of the MPCC was held in Mumbai today under state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.

During the meeting, directions were issued that Congress should go with like-minded parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh. If the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi wants to join, it is welcome," he said. Congress will contest the Pune civic polls along with parties that believe in secularism and democracy, he asserted.

Proposal From Ajit Pawar

Two days ago, Congress leader Satej Patil said he had received a proposal from Ajit Pawar to form an alliance for the Pune civic polls. Speaking on this, Joshi said, "Since the NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are contesting the civic polls together, Congress will not go with either of the two parties."

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are...
Welcome for Prashant Jagtap

He also said that if Prashant Jagtap, who resigned on Wednesday as the NCP (SP) city unit president and party member, wishes to join Congress, he would be welcomed.

"There has been no communication from him so far. If he expresses his desire to join, the state Congress leadership will take appropriate steps," Joshi said. Jagtap was reportedly upset over the party joining hands with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

