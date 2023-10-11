Pune: PMC Appoints Coordination Officers For 23 Newly Merged Villages | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken a significant step in addressing the civic issues faced by villages which were recently merged within civic body's jurisdiction. PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar has appointed coordination officers for all 23 villages that were integrated into PMC in 2021, making it the largest municipal corporation in the country geographically.

Earlier, the state government had planned to create a committee to oversee development in these areas, but the formation was delayed due to allegations from local politicians.

Villages lack civic amenities

This move comes at a time when these newly included villages under PMC jurisdiction continue to grapple with various challenges, even after their formal inclusion. Responding to the concerns of these villages, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged in March to ensure sufficient funding for the planned development of the 34 villages that were incorporated into PMC. The state government initiated the merger process in phases, integrating 11 villages in 2017 and adding an additional 23 villages in 2021, further enlarging the PMC's reach.

Out of these, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi have been excluded from the municipality limits. Phursungi and Uruli Devachi were included in the first list. The villagers were disillusioned due to bad roads, water supply and sewage issues.

List of villages

As per further information from a circular by Vikram Kumar, PMC Commissioner, villages such as Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondwe – Dhawade, Kopare, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjri-Budruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autaade – Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolhewadi & Wagholi, the then Gram Panchayat areas, have been included under the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Additionally, Assitant Commissioners of PMC have also been entrusted with villages to look after.

Kishori Shinde - Wagholi

Santoash Warule - Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk

Asha Raut - Kopre, Kondhawe-Dhawade, Sanaswadi, Nandoshi, Narhe, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Kirkatwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi

Prasad Katkar - Autaade – Handewadi, Holkarwadi, Shevalewadi, Manjari Budruk, Gujjar-Nimbalkarwadi, Pisoli, Wadachiwadi

