Kondhwa Engineer Set To Marry Next Month Held For Molesting Co-passenger On Pune-Nagpur Flight

Maharashtra police have arrested an accused for molesting a female passenger in the plane during the journey from Pune to Nagpur on Monday.

According to the Police, the accused molested a 40-year-old woman while landing and has been identified as Firoz Sheikh Noor Mohammad Sheikh (32). He is a resident of Durrani Complex, Mithanagar, Kondhwa. Sheikh is an engineer who is set to be married next month. He was travelling to an industrial water plant at Koradi, near Nagpur, for work.

Nagpur police said, "A 40-year-old woman was sitting next to him. While the plane was landing at Nagpur airport, Firoz first looked at the woman, made obscene gestures and then sexually assaulted her. The woman first informed the flight staff about this and landing at the airport, she filed a complaint at the Sonegaon police station. The police have registered a case of outraging a woman's modesty (Section 354 of the IPC), sexual harassment (354A), and insult (509). He was taken into jail custody on Tuesday."