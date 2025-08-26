 Nashik Teenager Dies By Suicide After Photo Goes Viral On Instagram, Two Arrested
Nashik Teenager Dies By Suicide After Photo Goes Viral On Instagram, Two Arrested

In a shocking incident in the New Nashik area, a young woman committed suicide by hanging herself after a photo taken by a young man with a minor girl went viral on Instagram in a one-sided love affair.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:07 AM IST
Representative Image

In a shocking incident in the New Nashik area, a young woman committed suicide by hanging herself after a photo taken by a young man with a minor girl went viral on Instagram in a one-sided love affair. The police have arrested two people in this case. The incident took place on August 12.

According to the information received, the 17-year-old girl who committed suicide was studying in college. The suspected accused Ganesh Manik Bhangre (age 20) had been following her due to one-sided love. 

After leaving college, he repeatedly threatened her to have a love affair. She had informed her parents about this. Investigation has revealed that Ganesh's friend Akshay Madan Varathe (age 21) was helping him in this.

When the girl did not respond to his love, Ganesh threatened to throw acid on her face and disfigure her. Not only this, the young man in the relationship made the photo he took with her viral on Instagram. 

The girl, hurt by the fear that this would bring her into disrepute in society, committed suicide by hanging herself in her house. A case has been registered against Ganesh Bhangre and Akshay Varathe in this case with the Ambad police.

Meanwhile, since the suspects, Ganesh and Atish, are friends, Atish had sent a photo of himself and the girl with their hands around each other's necks to Ganesh. Although the reason behind it is not yet clear, it is likely that Atish will also be questioned, as the girl committed suicide using the same photo.

