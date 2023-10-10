Pune: Man Assaulted For Playing 'Jai Shri Ram' Song At High Volume in Ghorpadi

Pune: Man Assaulted in Ghorpadi Over Loud 'Jai Shri Ram' Song in Car; Four Youths Arrested | Unsplash

A recent incident in Pune's Ghorpadi neighbourhood took a violent turn when a dispute arose over a young man playing the 'Jai Shri Ram' song loudly in his car. The situation escalated when three to four youths approached him, requesting that he lower the volume. The accused used an iron rod to strike one of the youths on the head, resulting in injuries.

The police have taken action in this case, booking Adnan Shaikh, Mobin Shaikh, Shahbaz Shaikh, and Abdul Sayyad. The victim, identified as Amit Pardeshi, a resident of Ghorpadi, is currently undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital. A case against the alleged assailants was registered at the Mundhwa police station late on Monday night.

Incident occurred on Sunday night

The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Mundhwa area when Amit Pardeshi was driving. The dispute erupted due to the loud music emanating from his car, leading to a confrontation with a group of youths. Pune Police have increased security measures in the affected areas in response to the heightened tensions.

The Mundhwa Police are actively conducting an investigation to hold those responsible accountable. Senior police inspector Vishnu Tamhne of the Mundhwa police station stated, "The youth objected to the loud music and requested the driver to lower the volume. We have arrested four individuals, and the court has issued a five-day police custody order."

