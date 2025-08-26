Nashik's Water Woes Resolved As Gangapur Dam Reaches 97% Capacity |

As the water storage in Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to the city, has reached 97 per cent, the water worries of Nashik residents till next July have been resolved. Due to more than expected rainfall so far, this dam is on the verge of filling up to 100 per cent. Due to this, a large amount of water is being released from the dam every day.

Due to the continuous heavy rain in the Nashik district for the past few days, more than eleven dams have overflowed, and the water level in other dams has also reached 90 per cent.

Gangapur Dam has a water storage of 5,467 million cubic feet, and this level has reached 97 per cent. Due to heavy rain in the catchment area of Gangapur Dam, water is being released every day.

Record rainfall in Igatpuri, Trimbak, and Peth talukas

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall in the district, the reservoirs in the district have reached satisfactory levels. According to administrative data, record rainfall has been recorded in Igatpuri (1554 mm), Trimbakeshwar (1544 mm) and Peth (1312 mm) talukas of the district.

As many as 51 TMC of water has been released from the Nashik district so far in the Jayakwadi Dam, which is considered the lifeline of Marathwada. Baliraja has also been happy due to the satisfactory rainfall in the last two and a half months.