Pune: Plans Underway To Introduce Governance Course For MLAs In Collaboration With MIT-SOG, Says Rahul Narwekar |

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced plans on Monday to introduce a governance course for MLAs in collaboration with the MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG).

"The program is set to be conducted in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur and will feature a three-month crash course along with internship opportunities for MIT-SOG students within the Legislative Assembly," he added.

Narwekar made this announcement during the launch of the Masters in Political Leadership and Government (MPG 19) batch organised by MIT School of Government, MIT World Peace University.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, All India Trinamool Congress national spokesperson and former MP Sushmita Dev, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant, and former MLA Ulhas Pawar were also present as special guests of honor. Founder President of MIT World Peace University Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad presided over the event.

'Rahul Gandhi a qualified leader but not good orator'

During the event, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar emphasised the importance of being a good orator in politics and made a remark about Rahul Gandhi. "It is important for you to be a good orator in politics. Rahulji Gandhi is a qualified leader but he is not a good orator. You have to be a good orator first. Whenever you have to speak in front of the people, speak by giving examples," he said.

Pointing at MIT-SOG founder Rahul Karad and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Wadettiwar remarked that individuals with the name "Rahul" are always skilled. "Two Rahuls (Narwekar and Karad) are sitting here, and the third one (Rahul Gandhi) is sitting there (in Delhi). Those whose names are Rahul are skilled, and their skill is always unique," he added.

