Ulgulan March: Tribal Organisations Protest In Nashik, Demand Permanent Jobs For Teachers |

A major protest by tribal organisations and teachers has been going on in front of the Tribal Commissioner's office in Nashik for the last 40 days. On Monday, a Ulgulan march was carried out in front of the Tribal Development Commissionerate. The protest saw large participation from tribal and tribal organisations across the state.

The daily wage teachers of the third and fourth grades in tribal ashram schools in the state have demanded cancellation of the government resolution (GR) for teacher recruitment through external sources and reinstatement of them. The protesters have become aggressive as no solution was reached in the meeting with the government.

Tribal organisations and tribal leaders from across the state have participated in this protest and have started a sit-in protest in front of the Tribal Commissioner's office. This protest has intensified against the decision to fill 1,791 teacher posts in ashram schools through external sources. The protesters allege that the government has ignored their demands, and their main demand is that the daily wage teachers be permanently inducted into service.

Earlier, some protesters tried to enter the Tribal Development Building, but the police stopped them. Some women were admitted to the hospital after they fainted during the protest. For the past 40 days, the protesters have continued their protest in the rain and faced many difficulties.

The protesters had given the government a deadline to accept their demands, but no concrete decision has been taken yet. Tribal leaders and contract workers have accused the government of fraud and have warned of intensifying the protest until their demands are met.

The district administration has deployed a large police force to control the situation. The administration is alert to ensure that the protest remains peaceful. It is expected that the issue will be resolved through discussions between the Tribal Development Commissioner and the government soon. It has been appealed to the locals and the protesters to follow the instructions of the administration.