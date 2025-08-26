Nashik: Forest Department Rescues Leopard From Farm In Pimpalgaon Khamb |

A leopard was rescued by trapping it in a cage set up by the Forest Department on Monday morning in the guava farm of Balu Amrit Jadhav in group number 67 in the Bhawaninagar area of Pimpalgaon Khamb. The leopard has been rescued successfully and sent to the Wildlife Treatment Centre at Mhasrul for further action.

There was an atmosphere of fear among farmers and locals due to the movement of the leopard in this area. The Forest Department took immediate action and set up a cage, resulting in the capture of the leopard.

In the last few days, there have been many incidents of leopards entering farmlands and villages in Nashik district. Therefore, the Forest Department has appealed to the locals to be alert and avoid going to the fields at night.

The locals have breathed a sigh of relief as the leopard has been safely shifted to a treatment centre. The forest department is keeping a close watch on the area for further precautions and monitoring.