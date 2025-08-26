 Teenage Girl Crushed To Death After Two-Wheeler Skids At Nashik's Bardan Phata
In this accident, Mahi Manish Sharma, 18, a resident of Nayantara Gold in Chetana Nagar, Nashik, was crushed to death on the spot.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Teenage Girl Crushed To Death After Two-Wheeler Skids At Nashik's Bardan Phata | Representational Image

The city is in shock after a young woman died in a horrific accident in Nashik. A young woman coming from Gangapur village towards Satpur on a two-wheeler met with an accident at Bardan Phata. 

Around 4 pm on Sunday, Mahi was coming from Gangapur village towards Satpur on a two-wheeler with her friend Nilesh Shivaji Patil. At the same time, Nilesh suddenly lost control of his two-wheeler at Bardan Phata, and the two-wheeler skidded. Due to this, both of them fell on the road.

At that moment, Mahi came under the wheels of a car coming from behind at high speed. The front wheel of the car passed over her head, and she died on the spot. Mahi met her unfortunate end in front of her friend. This incident has brought grief to the Sharma family and has spread mourning in the area.

