Mahavitaran Faces Challenge As Rs 532 Crore in Arrears Mounts In Jalgaon | representative pic

In Jalgaon district, it has been seen that electricity consumers in Jalgaon district have arrears of 532 crores to Mahavitaran. This includes all consumers. A total of 2 lakh 71 thousand 739 consumers have electricity bills of 532 crores 49 lakhs outstanding.

This also includes government bills. Therefore, Mahavitaran is facing a big challenge of recovering the arrears, and Mahavitaran has become aggressive in recovery.

According to the information provided by Mahavitaran, consumers in both urban and rural areas have arrears of 532 crores 49 lakhs. The highest arrears in the district are in the Savada division.

In this division, 26 thousand 729 consumers have an arrears of 152 crores 74 lakhs. After that, 56 thousand 16 consumers in Dharangaon division have an arrears of 122 crores 76 lakhs and 43 thousand 780 consumers in Bhusawal division have an arrears of 69 crores 86 lakhs.

There is a significant amount of arrears in other divisions as well. In the Pachora division, 47,878 customers have an arrears of Rs 58.99 crore.

After this, in Jalgaon division, 44,579 customers have an arrears of Rs 49.52 crore, in Muktainagar division, 19,628 customers have an arrears of Rs 40.74 crore and in Chalisgaon division, 33,129 customers have an arrears of Rs 37.87 crore.

When considered by category, 2,45,319 domestic customers in the district have an arrears of Rs 55.2 crore, 15,428 commercial customers have an arrears of Rs 10.6 crore, and 2,819 industrial customers have an arrears of Rs 32.3 crore.

174.2 crore is due to street lights, 256.13 crore is due to public water supply schemes, while 43.33 crore is due to government offices and other customers. This data is seriously affecting the financial condition of Mahavitaran, and it cannot be ruled out that it will also affect the electricity supply in the future.

Mahavitaran has found itself in a financial crisis due to the increase in arrears. Therefore, it is likely that strict steps will be taken by Mahavitaran to recover these arrears.

It is likely that strict steps will be taken by Mahavitaran to recover these arrears.

Measures such as disconnecting the electricity supply and taking legal action against the arrears can be taken. Therefore, the Mahavitaran administration has appealed to cooperate with Mahavitaran by paying the electricity bills.