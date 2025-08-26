 Nashik Municipal Corporation Waives Ganeshotsav Mandal Fees
In the backdrop of this year's Ganeshotsav, Nashik Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Manisha Khatri has decided to waive the fee charged for permission for public Ganeshotsav Mandals.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:34 AM IST
Nashik Municipal Corporation Waives Ganeshotsav Mandal Fees | representative pic

This decision has been taken after a discussion held in a meeting of public Ganeshotsav Mandals within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits. 

This decision has given great relief to public Ganeshotsav Mandals in the city, which will help them celebrate Ganeshotsav with more enthusiasm and in a traditional manner.

This year too, the Municipal Corporation is making all necessary preparations to ensure that the public Ganeshotsav is held peacefully, safely and in an environmentally friendly manner. 

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration to celebrate an environmentally friendly Ganeshotsav.

