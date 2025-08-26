Mahua flowers | Nashik: Government Allows Tribals To Manufacture, Export Liquor From Mahua Flowers

Although tribals have been collecting mahu flowers in the Satpura mountain range and making liquor from them, this business was considered unauthorised till now.

Now the state government has allowed tribals to make liquor from mahu flowers through self-help groups and export it. The tribal women will collect mahu flowers and make this liquor from them through self-help groups.

It is expected that this project will be up and running in three years. This first project in the state will get the support of the Tribal Development Department, and the administration has expressed the expectation that this will provide financial support to the tribals.

The tribals living in large numbers in the Satpura range still make and consume liquor from the flowers of the Mahu tree. Realising that this can provide a source of income to the tribals if done properly, the state government has allowed the Adivasi Mahila Abhinav Vikas Foundation in Chopra taluka to manufacture liquor from the Mahu tree.

Therefore, this will be the first project in the state to manufacture liquor from the Mahu tree. This will contribute to the economic upliftment of the tribals. Women's organisations in Chunchale and Krishnapur have been given a period of three years to set up such a project.

The flowers will be sold to the Adivasi Vikas Sanstha and Women's Self-Help Groups. And later, liquor will be manufactured from it. Financial assistance will be provided by the Tribal Development Department in Yaval for this.

Initially, 100 litres of liquor is expected to be produced daily through this project. Mocha liquor is a big gem in big cities. Now if its production and sale start officially, it can have a good market.

District Collector Ayush Prasad expressed his hope that this project will be useful for the economic progress of the tribals and will help in their economic progress.