Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 72-Year-Old Pune Man Loses Over ₹1.90 Crore In Bogus Share Trading Scam; Case Registered

Cyber fraud investigation underway after a Pune resident loses Rs 1.90 crore in a fake share trading app scam | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 72-year-old man has fallen prey to scammers and lost over Rs 1.90 crore in share investment fraud. The scammers induced the complainant, a resident of Pune, to download a bogus trading app.

On June 11, he saw an ad online and got in touch with the scammers, who posed as resource persons. The complainant clicked on the said advertisement, after which his mobile number got added in a WhatsApp group where information regarding share market investment was being discussed.

Bogus Trading App Lures Investor

After the complainant decided to invest, the scammers shared a bogus trading app web link with him on WhatsApp. On their instructions, the complainant downloaded the app and created his user profile. Between July 3 and July 29, he was induced to transfer Rs 1.90 crore in nine online transactions, in different beneficiary bank accounts.

On July 30, when the complainant checked his trading app profile, he saw his earnings had reached Rs 9.53 crore. When the complainant was not able to withdraw his earnings and was asked to pay more money, he realised that he had been duped.

Case Registered by Cyber Crime Authorities

The complainant raised a complaint on the cyber crime portal, following which a case was registered under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.