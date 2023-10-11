Pune: Street Vendor Beaten to Death In Baramati After Refusing To Provide Free Eggs |

Days after he was assaulted for refusing free eggs, a roadside 'Anda Bhurji' stall owner from Pune's Baramati succumbed to his injuries, an official informed on Wednesday.

On September 30, Shahbaz Rauf Pathan was at his egg bhurji cart on TC College Road in Baramati when an unidentified individual attacked him, as per the report by Marathi News Channel. The local police had filed a case at the city police station in response to the incident. Shahbaz Pathan succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

Read Also Kondhwa Engineer Set To Marry Next Month Held For Masturbating Before Women On Pune-Nagpur Flight

Assualt after he refused to give free eggs

Subsequent investigations by the police revealed that the attacker had demanded free eggs from Shahbaz Pathan while seemingly under the influence of alcohol. Acting upon this information, the police detained Praveen Bhanudas More for questioning. Following his confession, the Baramati City Police placed him under arrest.

Read Also Bhopal Man Holds Pune Woman Captive For 4 Days In Awadhpuri, Rapes Her

Dinesh Tayde, the Police Inspector of Baramati City Police Station, has made an appeal to the public to inform cops about individuals involved in unwarranted harassment of business owners and others in the community or contact the emergency number 112.

This is second such incident in the district in recent times, in July another anda bhurji stall in Bhosari and his wife were brutally assaulted by the men with an iron rod for allegedly not giving them ‘anda bhurji and paav’.

Read Also Pune: Aspiring Police Officer Takes Her Own Life In Urali Kanchan

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)