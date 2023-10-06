Bhopal Man Holds Pune Woman Captive For 4 Days In Awadhpuri, Rapes Her

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Awadhpuri locality of the city called a girl from Pune to Bhopal on pretext of job, and held her captive at his house, where he raped her for four days, the police said.

The police added that on Wednesday, the woman managed to escape the clutches of the accused and reported the incident to the police, who arrested the accused swiftly.

Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO) Roshanlaal Bharti said that the survivor woman used to reside along with her sister in Pune, and was in touch with a man residing in Bhopal, named Hitesh Tiwari. Tiwari, in September 2023, told the woman that he was about to open a girl’s hostel in Awadhpuri locality in Bhopal and needs a female care-taker for the purpose.

He then lured the woman into the trap and called her to Bhopal. On October 1, she arrived in Bhopal and Tiwari had lodged her at his house. On the same night, Tiwari’s allegedly raped the woman under the influence of alcohol and held the woman captive in his house.

He repeatedly raped her until Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, the survivor girl anyhow managed to flee from his house and alerted the neighbours. Tiwari turned apprehensive and fled from the spot along with his car. The police were informed, who plunged into action and swiftly arrested the accused.

