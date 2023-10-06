 Indore: LPG Grants Distribution To Be Held At 88 LPG Agencies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: LPG Grants Distribution To Be Held At 88 LPG Agencies

Indore: LPG Grants Distribution To Be Held At 88 LPG Agencies

Beneficiaries will get LPG refill at Rs 450

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will give grant on LPG refills to consumers under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and the Ladli Behnas (who have gas connection in their own name) registered under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Brahmin Yojana on October 6 at 10 am. The beneficiaries will get refilled cylinders at Rs 450. The programme will be held at 88 LPG agencies of the city.

The amount of state grant for LPG refill will be transferred from Bhopal through a single click. On this occasion, programmes will be organised at 88 gas agencies of the district. For this, collector Dr Ilayaraja T has also appointed nodal officers.

District supply controller (DSC) ML Maru informed that instructions have been issued to all gas agency operators of the district to organise programmes in the presence of beneficiaries on October 6 from 10 am at each gas agency. Local public representatives should also be invited to the said programme. Make arrangements to watch the live telecast of the state-level programme organised in Bhopal at the venue. Under the scheme, 66,580 registrations have been done so far in the district.

Read Also
Indore: Smart ITMS Comes Into Force At 14 Traffic Points In City
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: No, Model Code Of Conduct Will Not Be Announced Today, Check Date Here

Madhya Pradesh: No, Model Code Of Conduct Will Not Be Announced Today, Check Date Here

Indore: BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya Announces Rs 51K Reward To Polling Booth Chairperson If...

Indore: BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya Announces Rs 51K Reward To Polling Booth Chairperson If...

Indore: PM Virtually Inaugurates 1,024 Residential Units In City

Indore: PM Virtually Inaugurates 1,024 Residential Units In City

MP: Krishna Foods Owner Under I-T Scanner

MP: Krishna Foods Owner Under I-T Scanner

MP: Mahakal Annakshetra Built By City Social Worker

MP: Mahakal Annakshetra Built By City Social Worker