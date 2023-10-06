Indore: Smart ITMS Comes Into Force At 14 Traffic Points In City

MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Mahendra Hardia press the button of a remote to inaugurate ITMS system during an event at Palasia Square on Thursday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-talked Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has come into force at 14 out of 50 identified traffic points in the city which face a major challenge in dealing with the growing vehicular traffic problem.

The ITMS, which boosts public safety and ensures better traffic management, was connected to Integrated Control and Command Center (ICCC) as soon as Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated it on Thursday evening at Palasia Square.

“With the aim of making the country's cleanest city number 1 in traffic management as well, the first phase of the ITMS built by Smart City Indore with modern technology has been broadcast live on the ICCC,” said Bhargav.

MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Mahendra Hardia, collector Ilayaraja T, police commissioner Makarand Deouskar, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahadia, Manish Sharma Mama, Priya Dangi and others were present. Bhargav and Singh said that the traffic signals at 50 squares under ITMS scheme will be connected to other traffic points in the city and ensure that traffic signals work according to the load of traffic on routes.

For instance, if there is more traffic pressure on any road, the traffic indicators of that road will automatically give signals depending on the traffic pressure. “Due to this system, the vehicles will have to stop at the traffic points for lesser duration due to which traffic movement will be fast and time and fuel will also be saved,” Bhargav said.

This system will also provide information about over speeding. This entire system will be connected to the ICCC. The monitoring of traffic will be done from ICCC.

Smart signals installed at these traffic points

As part of ITMS, smart signals have been installed at 14 traffic points including Scheme No 78, Satya Sai Square, Industry House Square, Palasia Square, Geeta Bhawan Square, Navlakha Square, MR 9 Square, Rasoma Square, Shivaji Vatika Square, LIG Square, Indira Pratima Square, Lantern Square and Hukumchand Ghantaghar Square.

Other information regarding ITMS

1. Major 50 traffic points in the city have been included in the ITMS project implemented under Indore Smart City.

2. 15 traffic points are to be taken in the first phase and the remaining 35 points are to be taken in the second phase.

3. State-of-the-art signals, cameras, PA systems, controllers, UPS and poles are being installed at each traffic point and all points are to be controlled from the ICCC using an integrated system.

4. Adaptive Traffic Control System is also part of it

5. ITMS has been integrated with NIC portal so that e-challan processing can be done automatically.

6. All traffic points can be operated by police personnel from ICCC control room

7. Red light violation detection, no helmet detection, wrong side movement detection, speed violation detection are facilities available in ITMS.