Indore: Two Men Commit Suicide In Different Areas Of City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people committed suicide in the city on Wednesday. In one suicide a senior citizen who had just returned from a religious tour of Rajasthan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Nipaniya Kakad. While in another suicide incident, an elderly man was found hanging by the ceiling fan in a room of his house.

However, the first deceased Mahesh Prajapat did not leave any suicide note which could reveal as to why he committed suicide. The police also questioned his family members but they also could not shed any light on the reasons for the suicide.

Police said that Mahesh had gone to visit religious places in Rajasthan for the last 15 days.

He came back on Wednesday and committed suicide that very night. The police have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased and are awaiting the short postmortem report to find the actual cause of death of Mahesh.

The second incident of suicide took place in Chandan Nagar area. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, a resident of Chandmarika Bhatta. The police have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)