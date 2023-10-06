Khelo MP Youth Games 2023 Concludes, Indore Overall Champion, Clinches Top Honours

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the Khelo MP Youth Games 2023, Indore emerged as the overall champion, with Jabalpur securing the second position, Bhopal third, and Ujjain in fourth place. The closing ceremony of the event took place at the TT Nagar Stadium here on Thursday.

In the inaugural session, the Indore district showcased outstanding performances and claimed the overall championship trophy. Indore secured the first position with a total of 98 medals, including 42 gold, 32 silver, and 24 bronze medals. Jabalpur secured the second position with 86 medals, including 24 gold, 27 silver, and 35 bronze. Bhopal secured the third position with 77 medals, including 24 gold, 27 silver, and 35 bronze. Ujjain secured the fourth position with 39 medals, including 9 gold, 13 silver, and 17 bronze.

Individual and team athletes were awarded cash prizes, with the first-place winners receiving Rs 31,000, second-place winners receiving Rs 21,000, and third and fourth-place winners receiving Rs 11,000. A total of rupees 2 crore was distributed as prize money in the Khelo MP Youth Games.

The Khelo MP Games featured competitions in various phases, taking place from September 12 to 28 across the state. The MP Youth Games were organized in all 313 development blocks of the state's 52 districts. There were a total of 24 sports featured in the state-level competitions, which were hosted in seven cities: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Rewa, and Jabalpur.

AT the closing ceremony Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant left the audience mesmerized with his symphonies.

Dist Medal tally Gold Silver Bronze

Indore 98 42 32 24

Jabalpur 86 24 27 35

Bhopal 77 24 27 35

Ujjain 39 9 13 17