Bhopal: State Govt To Award Arts Training Fellowships To Youths

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to launch an ‘Arts Training Fellowship Scheme’ for youth. Under the scheme, which will be administered by the State culture department, 3-month-long fellowships will be awarded to 10 youth from each of the 53 districts of the state.

Youth below 35 years of age who are into any of the performing or visual arts will be awarded a fellowship of Rs 10,000 per month under the scheme and they will be trained in different institutions by accomplished artists from all over the country. Applications will be invited soon from the youths for fellowships, which will cover vocal and instrumental music, dance, painting, sculpture and theatre.

An official said that the scheme would not only help youths get training in art genres of their choice and interest but would also create employment opportunities for them. It will be especially useful for youths from small towns and villages who have talent and interest in various art forms but are hampered by lack of finances or opportunity.

The modalities of the scheme are being worked out and institutions are being identified for providing training to the selected fellows. Training in vocal and instrumental music will be provided in different government music colleges while fellows interested in painting and sculpture will be trained in government fine arts colleges. The MP School of Drama will provide training in theatre and acting.

Institutions selected for training under the fellowship scheme

Government Music College, Gwalior (Sitar, Tabla)

Government Music College, Indore (Tabla)

Government Madhav Music College, Ujjain (Tabla, Sitar, Harmonium, Violin, Sarangi, Kathak)

Government Music College, Maihar (Violin, Sitar, Sarod, Tabla)

Government Fine Arts College, Gwalior, Indore, Dhar and Jabalpur (painting and sculpture)

MP School of Drama, Bhopal (theatre)