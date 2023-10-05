Indore: Architect From Bhopal Ends Life In City Hotel

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An architect from Bhopal committed suicide at a city hotel on Wednesday where he was staying for the past four days. He left behind a four-page suicide note in which he held his partner responsible for his suicide.

According to Lasudia police station incharge Taresh Soni, Milind Jumde, 46 years, a resident of Shahpura area in Bhopal was an architect and associated with a company named Earth Associates in Bhopal. He had come to the city for some official work and was staying in Hotel La Flora in Scheme Number 94 since September 30.

Hotel manager Neeraj Naik informed Free Press that Jumde had informed the hotel staff on October 2 not to disturb him the entire day and had paid the room rent in advance.

Jumde's brother-in-law, who was in Nagpur, tried to contact him but his calls went unanswered thus he asked the hotel staff to look into the matter. The hotel staff knocked on the door repeatedly but as there was no response from the inside they used a duplicate key to open the door and found Milind lying in the washroom on Wednesday night. Upon receiving information, police reached the hotel and started their investigation. A four-page suicide note and some wrappers with traces of poison were recovered from there.

In the suicide note, the deceased mentioned that his partner Rajesh Khande had ruined him. TI Soni said that one of his veins was found to be cut. It is believed that he committed suicide by slitting the vein of a wrist. His family members have been informed and the body has been sent for the autopsy examination.

