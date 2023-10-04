From Dal Bafle To Matka Kulfi: 7 Finger-Licking Dishes In Ujjain That Will Leave You Craving For More

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
1. Matka Kulfi: This is Ujjain's speciality! Matka kulfi is a traditional indian ice cream that is made from evaporating full fat milk till it turns thick and creamy.
2. Aloo Chaat: It's finger-licking good! Aloo chaat is a popular Indian street food primarily made from crispy fried potato flavoured with ground spices and sweet-and-sour date and tamarind sauce, and finished with coriander leaves and crunchy pomegranate seeds.
3. Kachori: Crisp, spice & all nice! Crispy, flaky and delicious Dal Kachori is everyone's all time favorite snack. An irresistible and yummy meal filled with savory lentil stuffing and spices.
4. Puri Bhaji: Or shall we say, Ujjain's extraordinary Puri Bhaji! The puri's are fried in desi ghee, served with raita and sarso seed curry, must eat for desi ghee lover.
5. Poha-Jablebi: Now, this is entire Madhya Pradesh's fav! The combination of poha and jalebi is a unique & delicious one. The juicy jalebi with the salty & savory poha is just amazing.
6. Daal-Bafle: A Must try! Dal Bafla is a dish that hails from the heart of India, that is, Madhya Pradesh. The dish is essentially a ball of baked dough that is served with a side of zesty dal.
7. Bhaang (Bhaang Thandai): The most famous dish from Mahakal's Nagri! The word itself smells of mysticism, spiritualism or just ecstasy. It is also partaken as prasad of Lord Shiva who is considered as a formost ascetic himself.
Thanks For Reading!