How Will You Benefit If Shivraj Retains His Chair As Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
As Madhya Pradesh elections inch closer, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is announcing new sops almost every other day to woo all groups, classes and sectors here. Let's take a look, how you will benefit if he retains his chair!
1. Doctors associated with MP government-run medical institutions to get pay scale based on the 7th Pay Commission slabs with effect from January 1, 2016.
2. MP Cabinet Approved DACP (Dynamic Assured Career Progression) for Doctors, a scheme regarding promotion and salaries revision.
3. Double Honorarium To Guest Teachers. For Grade 1- from Rs 9000 to Rs 18,000 Grade 2--from Rs 7000 to 14000 & Grade-3 from Rs 3500 to Rs 10,000.
4. Guest teachers will also get 25% reservation in recruitment in Madhya Pradesh.
5. Double Pension Of Journalists To 20K A Month.
6. Apart from Rs 1250 monthly aid to Ladli Behnas, the state government has also approved Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana' scheme. Eligible women who could not get houses under PM Awas Yojana, can avail benefits under the scheme.
7. The Shivraj-government has also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin if their family member dies in mob lynching.
8. Week-Off to cops.
9. Rs 8k stipend to youths under Learn and Earn Scheme.
10. Benefit of fourth pay scale to those govt employees who have completed the service of 35 years.
Thanks For Reading!