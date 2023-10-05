Indore: 4 Get Life Terms For Killing Youth Over Property Dispute

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were given life imprisonment for their involvement in a murder case by a local court on Wednesday.

The four had murdered a youth at a ‘bhandara’ in Nanda Nagar area in 2014. There were four witnesses in the case.

Ajay alias Chinu Sikarwar, 27, who had several criminal cases against him, was at the programme to get prasad for his pregnant wife, Jyoti, when he was stabbed by listed goon Krishnapal Singh alias Don, Pradip Yadav and Krishnpal's nephews Chotu and Shubham Chouhan.

The youth and the killers were close friends and the five of them had dinner together at a roadside dhaba in Nyay Nagar on the incident night. During dinner, Ajay had a heated argument with the other four. After the altercation, Ajay and his brother Manoj left the dhaba and came to a bhandara at Hira Nagar, which was close to Ajay's house. When Krishnapal and Pradip came to know Ajay was present at the bhandara, he along with others reached the spot and stabbed Ajay at around 12.30 am. All four murderers are residents of Nanda Nagar area and have close links with local politicians of the area.

According to information, a dispute occurred between them over a residential plot which triggered the stabbing. The assailants fled from the spot and Ajay was rushed to a private hospital in a critical condition, where he died during treatment.

A case of murder and crime committed with common intent was lodged against the four accused under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.

