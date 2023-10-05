Indore Crime: Gang Of Autorickshaw Thieves Busted   

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested two people and detained three minors for stealing an autorickshaw in Sanyogitaganj area. The officials recovered the two stolen autorickshaws costing around Rs 6 lakh. The crime branch received a tip-off that five suspicious persons were opening the engine of an autorickshaw to sell it in junk. The officials reached the spot and nabbed them.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rahul Chauhan and Vishnu Chauhan, residents of Gandhi Nagar area along with the three minors. Rahul and Vishnu are real brothers. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing two autorickshaws from Sanyogitaganj area and Aazad Nagar area. They used to target autorickshaws parked outside houses at night. The accused had previously registered cases of theft against them in Sanyogitaganj and Aazad Nagar police stations.

Man ends life by consuming poison

A 32-year-old man died after he allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at his place in Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Lakhan of Sinhasa village. He reached home in an inebriated condition and had an argument with his wife. After the argument, he consumed the poisonous substance.

Police paint toilet walls with obscene words written on them

The police have rubbed off obscene words and numbers of women written on toilet walls repainted the walls under the operation clean mind. The aim of this initiative is to create a civilised and safe environment for women.

Women police station in-charge, Priti Tiwari reached Ranipura area and inspected the public toilets. Wherever obscene words and pictures were found, they were painted and cleaned by the police team. The police also made the public toilet employees aware about reporting these activities on 7049108725. The police will take action against those who do these types of activities.

Collection agent thrashed by family & booked for harassment

A collection agent of a private bank was arrested by police for harassing a woman in Chandan Nagar area. The accused called the woman to meet him and harassed her. The woman’s family member apprehended the accused and thrashed him.

According to police, a woman had lodged a complaint at Chandan Nagar police station alleging that an agent from a private bank, Sandeep Thakur, harassed her. The woman’s brother had bought a scooter on finance from the bank. The accused used to call her and come to her home for EMI collection. On Wednesday, the accused called the victim to meet him outside her house and harassed her. The victim’s family members apprehended the accused and took him to the police station. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

