Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Divn Team Leaves For Indore

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A team of students from Ujjain division left for the state-level school mini golf competition organised in Indore on Wednesday.

Mini Golf Association president Swapnil Jain said that a team of eight boys and six girls from Padmaja Public School and a team of six girls from Sardana School are going to participate in this competition. A team of two girls and four boys from Mandsaur will also join them.

The divisional-level competition was held at Padmaja School, where players were selected and a team was formed to compete in the state-level school mini golf competition in Indore division. The coaches of the team are Manish Verma from Sardana School and Nidhi Sawner from Padmaja School.

The players were heartily congratulated by mini golf association secretary Anil Shrivastav, chief warden mini golf association Komal Jain, former mayor Rekha Verma, joint secretary Rajeev Shrivastav, district sports officer Bharti and school management of Sardana and Padmaja School.

