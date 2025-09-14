South American Country Suriname’s Original Name Was 'Shriram,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claimed that the South American country Suriname was originally called 'Shriram,' but the name changed over time.

Speaking at ‘Turyanaad-25’ event at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Saturday, he said an ambassador from Suriname had informed organisers at Kalidas Samaroh in Ujjain that the country’s name was originally Shriram. Over time, pronunciation evolved into “Suriname,” he said.

Yadav also highlighted the importance of mother-tongue education, noting that in countries like Russia, China, and Japan, doctors and scientists are trained in their native languages. “If students there can study in their own language, why can’t people in India?” he asked, linking this to the state government’s decision to provide higher education in local languages under the New Education Policy (NEP).

He said that even in Pakistan, Hindi is widely spoken, and cited the enduring popularity of classic Hindi film dialogues, including those from Sholay, as evidence of the language’s cultural reach.