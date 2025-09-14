 WATCH: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Urges Residents To Participate In 'No Car Day' On September 22
According to the mayor, the earlier two editions proved highly successful and even gained national attention.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore city is going to celebrate its third ‘No Car Day’ on September 22 for the third consequtive year.

On the day, residents will avoid using cars and instead travel by bicycle, two-wheelers, or e-rickshaws. 

On Saturday, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava also released a video on social media urging people to participate in the environment friendly practice.

He said that in the past two years, the initiative reduced petrol and diesel consumption by up to 15% and also lowered pollution levels. Indore is the first city in the country to start such a campaign.

article-image

According to the mayor, the earlier two editions proved highly successful and even gained national attention. 

On those days, entire traffic on Indore roads eased, fuel consumption dropped, and air quality improved simultaneously.

Calling it more than just a symbolic event, Bhargava said, “This is a step towards building the future city. People need to change their mindset and give preference to cycles, e-rickshaws and two-wheelers in daily life.”

He appealed to citizens to voluntarily avoid cars on September 22 and support the campaign. “Like before, Indore should once again set an example by making this ‘No Car Day’ a success,” he added.

