 2 Dead After Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns, Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway Bridge
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore2 Dead After Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns, Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway Bridge

2 Dead After Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns, Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway Bridge

The accident disrupted traffic on the busy 8-lane expressway for several hours while rescue operations were underway

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns & Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway Bridge, 2 Killed, 1 Injured |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were killed and one was injured after a beetroot-loaded truck crashed through bridge railings and overturned on the eight-lane expressway in Ratlam early Monday morning.

The accident occurred between 5-5:30 am at Lalakheda under bridge near Jaora. The truck was travelling towards Mandsaur when it broke through the bridge railing and overturned at a 45-degree angle.

Part of the cabin fell to the ground while the rear portion remained stuck on the bridge. Three people were trapped inside the cabin when the truck overturned. Aashiq, a resident of Haryana, died instantly at the spot.

Two others - 18-year-old Bakhan and 35-year-old Irfan, both from Haryana - were severely injured and rushed to the district hospital for first aid. Both injured victims were later referred to Ratlam Medical College for advanced treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious
Sensex Ends 5-Day Rally, Nifty Slips Below 25,100; As Market Turns Cautious
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses Confidence In NSUI's Victory
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab, Interacts With Farmers And Families In Relief Camps
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab, Interacts With Farmers And Families In Relief Camps
Mumbai: Girl Thrashes Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour, Forces Apology At Her Feet | Viral Video
Mumbai: Girl Thrashes Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour, Forces Apology At Her Feet | Viral Video
Read Also
WATCH: 'India-Pak Clash An Insult To Pahalgam Victims,' Congress Leader Sheikh Abid Smashes TV In...
article-image

However, Irfan died while being transported to the hospital. Bakhan remains in serious condition and is receiving medical care.

Jaora Industrial Police Station in-charge Vikram Singh Chouhan said the driver likely dozed off while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. "The truck broke the railing of the bridge and overturned. We used a crane to straighten the vehicle and rescue the trapped victims" he said.

Police immediately launched rescue operation. The three trapped occupants were quickly pulled from the wreckage and given emergency medical attention.

Read Also
BJP Leader's Brother Dies, 6 Injured After Speeding Dumper Crashes Into Car In MPs' Khandwa
article-image

The accident disrupted traffic on the busy 8-lane expressway for several hours while rescue operations were underway. Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and are examining whether driver fatigue was the primary factor, said Chouhan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2 Dead After Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns, Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway...

2 Dead After Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns, Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

BJP Leader's Brother Dies, 6 Injured After Speeding Dumper Crashes Into Car In MPs' Khandwa

BJP Leader's Brother Dies, 6 Injured After Speeding Dumper Crashes Into Car In MPs' Khandwa

National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony To Be Held In Bhopal On September 15; CM Mohan Yadav To...

National Hindi Decoration Award Ceremony To Be Held In Bhopal On September 15; CM Mohan Yadav To...

Madhya Pradesh September 15 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued In Indore, Dewas &...

Madhya Pradesh September 15 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Warning Issued In Indore, Dewas &...