2 Dead After Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns, Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway Bridge

Beetroot-Laden Truck Overturns & Hangs At 45° After Crashing Off MP's Ratlam Expressway Bridge, 2 Killed, 1 Injured |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were killed and one was injured after a beetroot-loaded truck crashed through bridge railings and overturned on the eight-lane expressway in Ratlam early Monday morning.

The accident occurred between 5-5:30 am at Lalakheda under bridge near Jaora. The truck was travelling towards Mandsaur when it broke through the bridge railing and overturned at a 45-degree angle.

Part of the cabin fell to the ground while the rear portion remained stuck on the bridge. Three people were trapped inside the cabin when the truck overturned. Aashiq, a resident of Haryana, died instantly at the spot.

Two others - 18-year-old Bakhan and 35-year-old Irfan, both from Haryana - were severely injured and rushed to the district hospital for first aid. Both injured victims were later referred to Ratlam Medical College for advanced treatment.

However, Irfan died while being transported to the hospital. Bakhan remains in serious condition and is receiving medical care.

Jaora Industrial Police Station in-charge Vikram Singh Chouhan said the driver likely dozed off while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. "The truck broke the railing of the bridge and overturned. We used a crane to straighten the vehicle and rescue the trapped victims" he said.

Police immediately launched rescue operation. The three trapped occupants were quickly pulled from the wreckage and given emergency medical attention.

The accident disrupted traffic on the busy 8-lane expressway for several hours while rescue operations were underway. Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash and are examining whether driver fatigue was the primary factor, said Chouhan.