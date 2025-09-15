BJP Leader's Brother Dies, 6 Injured After Speeding Dumper Crashes Into Car In MPs' Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Road Accident Claims BJP Leader's Brother Life, 6 Injured In Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and six injured when a speeding dumper truck crashed into their car in Khandwa district on Sunday night, police reported.

The accident occurred around 11 pm near Kharwan village in Pandhana police station area. Seven friends from Abhapuri village in Khargone district were returning home in a Tavera car after attending a political rally when an uncontrolled dumper coming from the wrong side hit their vehicle head-on.

The impact was so severe that the dumper dragged the car approximately 40 feet before coming to a stop. The Tavera was completely destroyed in the collision.

Raviraj Singh Tomar, brother of Khargone BJP leader Krishnaraj Singh Tomar, died on the spot. Six others sustained serious injuries, with Chandrapal Singh Tomar in critical condition.

His eye was severely damaged and both legs were fractured. He has been referred to Indore for advanced treatment. The remaining five injured - Shelender Singh Tomar, Gopal Singh, Ravindra Singh Rajawat, Harshraj Singh and Rajpal Singh Tomar - are receiving treatment at hospitals in Khandwa and Khargone.

All victims were members of Karni Sena who had travelled from Khargone to participate in a Path Adhikar Yatra led by Karni Sena chief Jeevan Singh Sherpur. The group had celebrated Shailendra Singh's birthday after the rally before starting their journey home.

Local residents rushed to the accident site after hearing the crash and helped rescue the victims. The accident happened just 12 kilometers from their home village.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and are looking for the dumper driver who fled the scene.