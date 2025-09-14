 Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSimhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar Temple

The audit identified crowd-sensitive areas, required security measures, CCTV camera locations, and display centers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar Temple | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters has accelerated preparations for the 2028 Simhastha Mahakumbh, conducting a security audit in Ujjain and Khandwa districts.

According to information, arrangements will allow around one lakh devotees per day to have darshan of Lord Mahakal in Ujjain. If more devotees arrive, the administration will provide accommodation and allow darshan the next day.

The audit identified crowd-sensitive areas, required security measures, CCTV camera locations, and display centers. Based on this report, tendering for various arrangements will soon begin.

60,000 Police Personnel to be Deployed

FPJ Shorts
NCW Seeks Report On Jadavpur University Student's Death, Demands Thorough Investigation
NCW Seeks Report On Jadavpur University Student's Death, Demands Thorough Investigation
Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent
Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'
Reduced To Rubble During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Now Funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ Reconstruction; Video
Reduced To Rubble During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Now Funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ Reconstruction; Video

Officials said about 60k police personnel will be deployed during Simhastha. Additional support may also come from other states. The audit also reviewed parking facilities, satellite railway stations, and bus stands for better crowd management.

Read Also
South American Country Suriname’s Original Name Was 'Shriram,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Omkareshwar to Witness Pilgrim Rush

It is estimated that 15–20% of devotees visiting Ujjain may also travel to Omkareshwar in Khandwa. A separate audit was done there, covering daily darshan capacity, routes, Narmada bathing ghats, parking, accommodation, and security measures.

CM Reviews Preparations

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the preparations at his residence in Bhopal. He instructed officials to complete all projects on time, including expansion of ghats, road construction and cleaning of the Shipra river.

He also reviewed plans for security and crowd arrangements on the Shahi Snan days. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar...

Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Indore On Two-Day Visit

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Indore On Two-Day Visit

South American Country Suriname’s Original Name Was 'Shriram,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

South American Country Suriname’s Original Name Was 'Shriram,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh September 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Khandwa, Betul & 6 Others;...

Madhya Pradesh September 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Khandwa, Betul & 6 Others;...

Bhopal Youth Duped Of ₹5 Lakh In Share Market Scam, Case Registered

Bhopal Youth Duped Of ₹5 Lakh In Share Market Scam, Case Registered