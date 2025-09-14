Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar Temple | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters has accelerated preparations for the 2028 Simhastha Mahakumbh, conducting a security audit in Ujjain and Khandwa districts.

According to information, arrangements will allow around one lakh devotees per day to have darshan of Lord Mahakal in Ujjain. If more devotees arrive, the administration will provide accommodation and allow darshan the next day.

The audit identified crowd-sensitive areas, required security measures, CCTV camera locations, and display centers. Based on this report, tendering for various arrangements will soon begin.

60,000 Police Personnel to be Deployed

Officials said about 60k police personnel will be deployed during Simhastha. Additional support may also come from other states. The audit also reviewed parking facilities, satellite railway stations, and bus stands for better crowd management.

Omkareshwar to Witness Pilgrim Rush

It is estimated that 15–20% of devotees visiting Ujjain may also travel to Omkareshwar in Khandwa. A separate audit was done there, covering daily darshan capacity, routes, Narmada bathing ghats, parking, accommodation, and security measures.

CM Reviews Preparations

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the preparations at his residence in Bhopal. He instructed officials to complete all projects on time, including expansion of ghats, road construction and cleaning of the Shipra river.

He also reviewed plans for security and crowd arrangements on the Shahi Snan days.