Female Cheetah To Be Shifted From Kuno To MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Shortly | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female cheetah is most likely to be translocated from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary shortly. The preparations are underway in this regard. The Kuno officials are waiting for the final permission for translocation from higher authorities.

A senior officer of Kuno National Park told to the Free Press on condition of anonymity that a female cheetah is set to be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, most probably on September 17.

However on the same day, PM Narendra Modi is arriving to the state and owing to this reason, there are chances that translocation date could be extended. So far, no final date has been received from higher ups for the translocation of female cheetah.

“No sooner did we get the order from higher up we will catch female cheetah and translocate it to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The entire process will need hardly an hour. The steering committee and state government has already given the permission to shift female cheetah,” said the Kuno forest officer.

Notably, it was in April month that two male cheetahs namely Prabhas and Pawak were shifted to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The distance between Kuno and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary is around 250 km.

If the female cheetah is translocated then the number of cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary will rise to three. Moreover, there are also chances that after October, the next batch of cheetah could be translocated to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary from any African Country.

Wide scale preparations have been done in Gandhi Sagar sanctuary to receive additional cheetahs. The prey base is being strengthened by bringing cheetals from other tiger reserves of the state. Along with this, grass land has been developed under cheetah project. Enclosures including quarantine enclosure have been prepared for cheetahs.

Kuno cheetah population has reached till 26

Currently, Kuno National Park is having 26 cheetahs including 11 adult cheetahs and 15 cubs. Jwala and her cubs are often seen swimming in the river and crossing the flooded river. Some other cheetahs are also crossing the swollen Kuno river, displaying the ability to live in wild conditions.