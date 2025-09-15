Madhya Pradesh: Now, Unani Medicine To Be Taught In Hindi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The study of Unani system of medicine will now be taught in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced while inaugurating the two-day event “Bharatiya Matrubhasha Anusthan (Sabyata, Sanskriti aur Ashmita Ka Sutra)” at Rabindra Bhawan on Sunday.

Minister Parmar said the government has provided students with a voluntary language option for engineering and medical education in Hindi, and this move now extends to Unani medicine. He said that teaching in Hindi will help students better grasp AYUSH education.

“Many countries are advancing through education in their mother tongue. By shedding our inferior complex, we must aim to become global leaders through Hindi,” Parmar said. He also pledged that all universities will include instruction in allotted Indian languages, which will assist students in securing jobs in other states.

Padma Shri Vishnu Pandya, former chairman of Gujarat Sahitya Academy, Ahmedabad, said language is like a flowing stream and stressed the importance of establishing pride in Hindi.