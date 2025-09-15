 Madhya Pradesh: After Aadhaar Fraud In Cop Recruitment-2023, Iris Scan Must For Constable Exam-2025
Madhya Pradesh: After Aadhaar Fraud In Cop Recruitment-2023, Iris Scan Must For Constable Exam-2025

Madhya Pradesh: After Aadhaar Fraud In Cop Recruitment-2023, Iris Scan Must For Constable Exam-2025

Extra security steps advised to prevent impersonation

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
After Aadhaar Fraud In Cop Recruitment-2023, Iris Scan Must For Constable Exam-2025

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recruitment process for 7,500 police constable posts has begun after the home department’s approval, and the Employee Selection Board (ESB) has issued the advertisement.

In light of irregularities during the 2023 recruitment, Police Headquarters has recommended stronger security measures to ensure a fair process, officials said on Monday.

In the 2023 recruitment, many candidates used impersonators and manipulated fingerprints to pass the written exam. Some were caught during the physical proficiency test.

To prevent a repeat, the PHQ has advised that candidates undergo iris scanning during the exam and that CCTV coverage be expanded.

DIG for recruitments and selections, Virendra Singh, told Free Press that a large police presence will be deployed at exam centres. He also suggested improving cyber monitoring to detect suspicious candidates.

Iris scan used globally

Iris recognition technology is widely used for identity management, e-passport issuance and secure access systems. In countries like the United Arab Emirates, all visa applicants are screened using iris scans.

Better than fingerprints

While fingerprint checks are effective for background verification, iris scanning is more accurate and non-invasive, making it a stronger tool against fraud.

