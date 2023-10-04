Madhya Pradesh: Dewas' Innovative Public School Swells With Pride

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Innovative Public School swelled with pride as the team secured first position in district-level biodiversity competition organised by Madhya Pradesh State Biodiversity Board at School of Excellence.

A total of 22 schools participated in the competition.

Under the guidance of teachers Sayeed Sadakat Ali and Shahnila Qureshi, a team comprising of Deepesh Balodiya, Sigraf Tahseen, Ajmat Sheikh and Fatima Ahmad emerged as winners in the competition.

The winning team would represent Dewas district at the upcoming state-level biodiversity quiz competition. The team was also awarded with a cash prize of Rs 3k and a certificate by district forest officer Pradeep Mishra.

Mirza Mushaheed Baig, Chandrapal Singh Solanki, Shabena Sayeed, Sanjay Dewal along with the teaching staff expressed their happiness on the exemplary achievement of the students.