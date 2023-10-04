Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad Municipality Reaffirms Commitment To City Infra

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Municipality of Sanawad reaffirmed its commitment to the city's overall infrastructure improvement. Municipality president Sunita Inder Birla conveyed this commitment during the bhoomi pujan ceremony held on Wednesday.

The event marked the commencement of road and drain construction projects with a budget of approximately Rs 11 lakh in ward number 17.

Ward corporator Durga Sunil Mali and other public representatives participated actively in the initiative. Ward No 17 saw the inauguration of a concrete road in Bhairav Colony and another one in Chudi Mohalla. Additionally, a drain construction project with an investment of Rs 3.6 lakh was also inaugurated.

The president emphasised that development initiatives are prioritised in every ward, ensuring the city's continuous progress. He assured residents that Sanawad’s development journey is ongoing and the municipality remains dedicated to its enhancement.

Mali stressed the importance of maintaining construction quality and announced the formation of a committee comprising of ward residents to monitor the ongoing projects closely.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including leader of opposition (LoP) Gajendra Upadhyay, district member Jitu Solanki, Dinesh Sharma and a significant number of ward residents, all united in their commitment to the city's development.