Madhya Pradesh: Development Works Worth ₹25-cr Completed In Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): In a series of development works, Maharana Pratap’s statue worth Rs 39 lakh and a stadium complex of Rs 2 crore were inaugurated here at Garoth in Mandsaur district on Tuesday. Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang and MP Sudhir Gupta were present.

Paying tribute to Maharana Pratap, Dang said that the renowned Rajput warrior and king of Mewar Maharana didn’t fight for any particular caste, religion or area. He fought to uphold the pride of the nation. Dang urged participants to work towards protecting the unity and integrity of the nation and defend Hindutva.

Speaking on the occasion, municipal council president Rajesh Sethia said that development works worth Rs 25 crore have been completed by the municipal council. Shri Ram towers have been installed at 51 places. The event was presided over by MLA Devilal Dhakad.

Former MLA Chandra Singh Sisodia, janpad president Antar Kunwar Ranjit Singh Chauhan, mandal president Umrao Singh Chauhan, councillor Saroj Sharma, Pooja Gurjar, Rahul Ganwa, youth welfare official Mayur Singh Rathore besides other municipal employees also attended.

