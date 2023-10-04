Madhya Pradesh: Bathra Nominated As BJYM Working Committee Member

FP Photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM ) Indore district rural unit president Manoj Singh Thakur nominated Deepesh Bathra as a member of BJYM working committee with the consent of BJP district president Dr Rajesh Sonkar.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani, cabinet minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, BJP district vice-president Bharat Singh Chouhan, MLA representative Dilip Choudhary, Sanwer municipal president Sandeep Changediya, MP representative Anil Bathra, leader Kulwant Singh Gandhi, coordinator Antar Singh Dayal, Mandal vice-president Jitendra Prajapat, Manohar Karwal, Pawan Bhadaniya and many other leaders heartily congratulated Bathra on his appointment.