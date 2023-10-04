 Madhya Pradesh: Bathra Nominated As BJYM Working Committee Member
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Bathra Nominated As BJYM Working Committee Member

Madhya Pradesh: Bathra Nominated As BJYM Working Committee Member

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani congratulated him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM ) Indore district rural unit president Manoj Singh Thakur nominated Deepesh Bathra as a member of BJYM working committee with the consent of BJP district president Dr Rajesh Sonkar.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani, cabinet minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, BJP district vice-president Bharat Singh Chouhan, MLA representative Dilip Choudhary, Sanwer municipal president Sandeep Changediya, MP representative Anil Bathra, leader Kulwant Singh Gandhi, coordinator Antar Singh Dayal, Mandal vice-president Jitendra Prajapat, Manohar Karwal, Pawan Bhadaniya and many other leaders heartily congratulated Bathra on his appointment.

Read Also
Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bathra Nominated As BJYM Working Committee Member

Madhya Pradesh: Bathra Nominated As BJYM Working Committee Member

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Worth ₹6.50-cr Performed In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Worth ₹6.50-cr Performed In Dewas

Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive

Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive

Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered Against Factory Manager In Sanyog Pharma Fire Case In Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered Against Factory Manager In Sanyog Pharma Fire Case In Pithampur