 Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive
Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive

The cleaning work was done by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel under the joint leadership of chief general secretary Mahapatra and CISF commander Shivratan Meena.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Bank Note Press (BNP) organised a cleanliness drive across the city including Radha Ganj Shiv temple, Kali temple, and Vijay Nagar among other places.

The cleaning work was done by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel under the joint leadership of chief general secretary Mahapatra and CISF commander Shivratan Meena.

Speaking at the event, Mahapatra said that we should inculcate the habit of keeping our surroundings clean. The meaning of maintaining cleanliness should not be limited to our homes it is also our moral responsibility to not litter the public places, roads and tourist places.

“Cleanliness is extremely important for the overall development of our nation and society”, he added.

During the event, contractual employees were also felicitated. Members of CISF, employees of INTUC, HMS, BMS, and SC ST unions were present in large numbers.

24-ft tall statue of Maharana Pratap unveiled

FP Photo

A 24-feet tall statue of Maharana Pratap riding on his beloved horse Chetak was inaugurated at Bhopal Chouraha, here on Tuesday.

The function was led by Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Udaipur, descendent of Maharana Pratap; MLA Gayatri Raje Puar; MLA representative Vikram Singh Puar; Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal; Rajput Sardar and other dignitaries.

The event commenced with chief guests paying a floral tribute to Maharana Partap and lighting of lamp.

Thousands of public representatives, the Rajput community and residents of the city were present. The event was conducted by poet Shashikant Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh: Over 2.5K Teachers Eagerly Waiting For Amended Promotion List
article-image

