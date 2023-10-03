Madhya Pradesh: Over 2.5K Teachers Eagerly Waiting For Amended Promotion List | Representative image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 2,500 government school teachers who have completed a 12-year service are eagerly waiting for the amended promotion list to be released by the tribal affairs department.

According to information, hundreds of teachers from Dhar district looked upset with the promotion list of 243 teachers issued by the tribal affairs department.

The first promotion list of primary teachers who have completed 12 years of service was released on August 28. The said list was proved to be completely flawed and wrong due to departmental negligence.

Notably, Free Press raised the issue on September 1 about how the omission of the names of thousands of teachers who have completed a 12-year service from the released list has sparked controversy and dissatisfaction among the teachers.

Following this, the department has decided to release another list, and this brought some relief for hundreds of eligible school teachers, as it was anticipated that the next list might include their names.

However, the department released another list on September 14, which is the same as on October 28. This repetition of the same list has caused frustration and disappointment among the eligible school teachers who were hoping for a fair and accurate selection process.

Many teachers are now questioning the department's competence and demanding a thorough investigation into the negligence that led to these errors.

Eligible teachers claimed that the amendments to the promotion list would determine their prospects and recognition for their hard work and commitment.

They argue that their service should have been acknowledged, as it would have reached completion in 2022.

Furthermore, the delay in releasing the list for teacher cadre employees who have completed 24 years is causing frustration and uncertainty among them, as it has been pending for over a year.

