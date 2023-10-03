Madhya Pradesh: Man Mauled To Death By Bear In Chandgarh | Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man was mauled to death by a wild bear in the Chandgarh forest range of Narmadanagar region in Khandwa district on Monday morning.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Juksingh Narayan (45), a resident of Pamakhedi village.

An official said that a wild bear attacked him near a drain in Khadgasing Baba forest (Andharwadi North Beat) when he was plucking leaves from trees for pet animals. “He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries”, he said.

Sources confirmed that the man was brutally attacked by a bear when he was plucking leaves. He got partially blind when a bear scratched his right eye. The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Punasa for treatment by forest officials from where he was subsequently referred to the district hospital, Khandwa.

However, due to the severity of his injuries, he succumbed to death at the hospital. The incident caused much panic among the residents and they appealed to the authorities to capture the beast.

As per Chandgarh ranger Arvind Chauhan, a case was registered and forwarded to the forest division officer. Efforts would be made for due compensation under the Forest Act.