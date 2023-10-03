Madhya Pradesh: 'Worked At Grassroot Level To Strengthen Party,' Says BJP Candidate Tejbahadur

FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the crucial state assembly elections, BJP-backed candidate Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chouhan held an interactive and one-to-one meeting with his party workers at Sunhariya Bagh in Khachrod town.

Upon reaching town, workers accorded rousing welcome to him and women workers applied ‘Vijay Tilak’ on his forehead, as a gesture to wish him victory in the polls.

During this event, Chouhan also addressed a meeting, engaging directly with the party workers where he said that he has been working as a grassroots worker for the party. “BJP's top leadership has analysed each assembly and decided who gets the ticket to fight the assembly elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude towards the party for giving him a ticket while representing grassroots workers.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, he said the state government also has introduced various schemes aimed at empowering the women financially such as the Ladli Behana Scheme. As part of the effort, he also spoke to the workers to encourage them to work (more) for the party.

Among those prominently present at the event were ex-municipal president Ramesh Nandeda, Vijay Sethi, Suresh Chhajed, Anilchhajed, Ramlal Dhakad, Lalsingh Banjari, Dayaram Kankar and others.

They also communicated the government’s accomplishments to the general public and countered misinformation propagated by the opposition, particularly the Congress party.