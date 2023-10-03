Madhya Pradesh: Grihapravesh Ceremony Held For 6,719 PMAY-G Beneficiaries In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district on Monday witnessed a joyous occasion as the ‘grihapravesh’ ceremony took place for 6,719 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G).

This auspicious event coincided with the “House-warming (grihapravesh)” for over 2,21,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin across the state which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gwalior.

Ensuring that everyone has their own house has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister. In line with this vision, grihapravesh of over 6,719 houses built under PMAY-Gramin (built after April 23, 2023)was held here.

The live telecast of the PM’s event was held which was witnessed at gram, janpad and district panchayat levels. At the district level, the programme was organised at the collectorate in the presence of administrative officials and public representatives.

District panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava participated in the event, symbolising the collective efforts to ensure affordable housing for all. The event was graced by the presence of district housing in-charge Mukesh Chhajed, janpad panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Dhar Marisha Shinde and other senior officials, and other dignitaries.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)