 Mild Earthquake Tremors Felt In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior; Locals Rush Out Of Homes & Other Covered Spaces
It was 2:44 p.m. when people felt the vibration.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Earthquake tremors were felt in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, along with Delhi, on Tuesday. According to preliminary information, mild earthquake tremors were felt in Gwalior on Tuesday afternoon. It was 2:44 p.m. when people felt the vibration.

People came out of homes and offices

People came out of their homes and offices in many areas including Gwalior's city centre and Lashkar. The news of mild vibration started circulating on the internet. People started asking and messaging each other about the well-being of their relatives and friends.

According to the local people, in some houses the utensils shook for a few seconds due to vibration, while in the offices, vibration was felt on the glass.

Notably, on Tuesday, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR as well as in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Its intensity was felt at 4.6 on the Richter scale.

